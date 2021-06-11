7 / 10

In 2008, Shabana talked about her decision of just being 'Mrs. Manoj Bajpayee'. "I've always been passionate about acting. But I couldn't go role hunting from door-to-door in producers' homes. Maybe that was a drawback in me. After a while, when the right roles stopped coming, I withdrew from acting and was just happy being Mrs. Manoj Bajpayee, " the actor told IANS.



Shabana added, "But it didn't really matter. Manoj and I have known each other for 10 years. I met him right after Kareeb was released. And since then, we've been together. We're individuals and yet a compatible couple." (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram)