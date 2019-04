Randeep Hooda marked his presence at the bash. He had earlier wished Manoj Bajpayee on Twitter in a tweet that read, "Though we worked together only once .. I’ve been a great admirer of his since #satya in this scene in #Baaghi2 the “Khud ki le rahe ho” selfie was my fan moment tribute to the one and only @BajpayeeManoj.. God bless you brother 😘🤗🙏#HappyBirthdayManojBajpayee" (Photo: Varinder Chawla)