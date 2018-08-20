6 / 8

Talking about the music of Manmarziyaan, Amit Trivedi said, “Working on the music of this film has been a rollercoaster ride. I'm happy that Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap gave me the creative freedom and allowed me to take risks with this versatile album. I can't wait to see the feedback we receive from young audiences across the country” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)