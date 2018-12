The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was launched on Tuesday in Mumbai. In the film, Kangana plays the title role of Manikarnika, the Queen of Jhansi, who dared to take on British East India Company and resisted foreign rule until her last breath. At the trailer launch, Kangana was dressed in an appropriately queenly fashion. Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Shankar Mahadevan and others were also present at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)