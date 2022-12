6 / 8

Sanyukta Paul shared this photo collage with kids and wrote, "When did you both grow up so much? When did you start shying away from or resisting my kisses? When? When?😩 No one told me that the toughest part about being a mother was watching your kids grow up so soon♥️🧿 The speed at which children grow up defies the laws of time😁 So, hold on to the tiny moments and cherish the tiny snuggles♥️." (Photo: Sanyukta Paul/Instagram)