Entertainment Gallery Is Mandira Bedi the fittest female celebrity? Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi is redefining fitness at the age of 47. The actor is currently on a vacation in the Maldives. Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi and her gal pals are on a vacation in the Maldives. She recently shared a photo of herself in a red bikini that has left her followers speechless. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) Mandira Bedi is a fitness freak and her Instagram is proof. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) The actor at the age of 47 is breaking all the myths related to fitness. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) Mandira Bedi does intense workouts and also shares information about her routine on Instagram. She motivates her fans to opt for fitness as a way of life by showing off her muscles. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi is looking forward to the release of her memoir 'Happy For No Reason.' (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) On the work front, Mandira Bedi will be seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho, which will release on August 30. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)