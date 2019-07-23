Toggle Menu Sections
Is Mandira Bedi the fittest female celebrity?https://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/mandira-bedi-bikini-gym-fitness-photos-5845238/

Is Mandira Bedi the fittest female celebrity?

Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi is redefining fitness at the age of 47. The actor is currently on a vacation in the Maldives.

mandira bedi bikini photos

Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi and her gal pals are on a vacation in the Maldives. She recently shared a photo of herself in a red bikini that has left her followers speechless. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

mandira bedi fitness

Mandira Bedi is a fitness freak and her Instagram is proof. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

mandira bedi age

The actor at the age of 47 is breaking all the myths related to fitness. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

mandira bedi photos

Mandira Bedi does intense workouts and also shares information about her routine on Instagram. She motivates her fans to opt for fitness as a way of life by showing off her muscles. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

mandira bedi workout photos

Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi is looking forward to the release of her memoir 'Happy For No Reason.' (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

mandira bedi news

On the work front, Mandira Bedi will be seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho, which will release on August 30. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 From Groundhog Day to Yesterday, the twists we can’t explain
2 Karnataka crisis: Not BJP, but rebel MLAs backstabbed me, says Congress’ Shivakumar
3 First time in Test Cricket: Ashes Jerseys to have player’s name and number