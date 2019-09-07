Mammootty turns 68: Rare photos of the Malayalam superstar

Toggle Menu Sections
Mammootty turns 68 today. The superstar is a three-time National Award winner. Although a Malayalam actor, he has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

Mammootty was born in September 7, 1951. (Photo: Express Archive)

His real name is Muhammad Kutty Paniparambil. (Photo: Express Archive)

Mammootty made his silver screen debut in 1971 with Anubhavangal Paalichakal. (Photo: Express Archive)

Mammootty's first commercial success was the 1987 film New Delhi. (Photo: Express Archive)

Mammootty has won 3 National Film Awards for Best Actor, 7 Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South. Mammootty is also a Padma Shri awardee. (Photo: Express Archive)

Mammootty is also a philanthropist. Mammootty is the patron of the Pain and Palliative Care Society, a charitable organisation in Kerala. He is also a goodwill ambassador of the Akshaya project,(Photo: Express Archive)

Although a Malayalam actor, Mammootty has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. (Photo: Express Archive)

Mammootty was last seen in an extended cameo in Pathinettam Padi. (Photo: Express Archive)

His upcoming projects are Ganagandharvan, Shylock and Mamangam. (Photo: Express Archive)

