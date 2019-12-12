1 / 10

Malayalam superstar Mammootty's period film Mamangam is all set to hit screens on December 12. The actor, who was last seen in Ganagandharvan, has had a fairly successful year so far, delivering hits like Madhura Raja, Unda and Peranbu. Helmed by M. Padmakumar, Mamangam was, however, penned by filmmaker Sajeev Pillai. He was ousted halfway through the film following his bitter and public fallout with producer Venu Kunnappilly. Despite this, the Mammootty-starrer has created a lot of buzz among fans.