Entertainment Gallery MAMI 2019: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin and others open the festival The red carpet of the MAMI 2019 opening ceremony was graced by several A-listers of Bollywood, such as Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Kalki Koechlin among others. Jio MAMI 2019 has begun in Mumbai. The film festival, which had its opening ceremony today, saw the presence of many actors and filmmakers such as Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Urvashi Rautela, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ramesh Sippy and others on the red carpet.(Photo: Varinder Chawla/APH Images) Deepika Padukone, who turned Chairperson of MAMI recently, arrived at the opening ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika addressed the audience and stated the reason why she became MAMI's Chairperson. "Many of you are probably wondering why I am here and that the role of a chairperson is for someone older and wiser. Many others believe that I am too young, too mainstream, too tall and now look what I am wearing!' (referring to her gown). But I am here for two reasons- to learn and to give back to the community, which has given me so much," the actor said. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar arrived at the ceremony with Kiran Rao. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kalki Koechlin, who recently revealed her pregnancy, walked the red carpet of MAMI 2019. (Photo: APH Images) Konkana Sensharma looked stunning as she posed for the cameras. (Photo: APH Images) Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was clicked at the event. (Photo: APH Images) 83 director Kabir Khan was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images) Actor Deepti Naval received Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI 2019. (Photo: APH Images) Urvashi Rautel looked glamorous. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Genelia Deshmukh flaunted her gorgeous smile. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu struck a pose for the shutterbugs too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)