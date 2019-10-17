MAMI 2019: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin and others open the festival

Deepika addressed the audience and stated the reason why she became MAMI's Chairperson. "Many of you are probably wondering why I am here and that the role of a chairperson is for someone older and wiser. Many others believe that I am too young, too mainstream, too tall and now look what I am wearing!' (referring to her gown). But I am here for two reasons- to learn and to give back to the community, which has given me so much," the actor said. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)