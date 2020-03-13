1 / 9

Mohit Suri directorial Malang, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. To mark the movie's success, its team held a bash in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Here are all those who attended the party. (Photo Varinder Chawla)