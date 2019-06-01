Toggle Menu Sections
Have you seen these photos of Malaika Arora, Salman Khan and Bhumi Pednekar?https://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/malaika-arora-salman-khan-bhumi-pednekar-social-media-photos-5760191/

Have you seen these photos of Malaika Arora, Salman Khan and Bhumi Pednekar?

Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Tabu, Katrina Kaif and many other celebrities shared several photos on their social media accounts.

genelia dsouza sons

Genelia D'Souza shared an adorable photo with her younger son Rahyl on his birthday. Along with the photo, she wrote, "When you were born I was already in love with your brother and then you came about and I couldn’t understand how I could be as much in love with you too.. But I knew it was you.. You make people want to love you.. I know so many of your loved ones who believe you are their child or they are your parents and it gives me a sense of pride and gratitude to know you choose me...You are my blessing and I Love You... Happy Birthday Rahyl thank you for giving my life a purpose."

r madhavan birthday wishes

Dia Mirza wished her Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actor R Madhavan on his 49th birthday. Sharing a photo with him, she tweeted, "Happy birthday oh oh Maddy @ActorMadhavan ❤️❤️❤️"

salman khan, katrina kaif photos

Salman Khan posted a photo with Katrina from Bharat promotions and captioned it, "सीढ़ी , साड़ी , लड़की #Bharat #Promotions @katrinakaif."

malaika arora photos

Malaika Arora shared a series of her sun kissed pictures on Instagram and captioned them, "My many moods that only my girlfriends know... captured by my very talented bff @preetasukhtankar #magiclight#gurlsgothermoods#love mygurls#candid#nomakeup."

bhumi pednekar new photos

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram.

katrina kaif bharat promotions

Katrina Kaif, who is on a spree to promote her Eid release Bharat, shared a vibrant photo on Instagram.

sonam kapoor veere di wedding

As Rhea Kapoor directorial Veere Di Wedding completed a year of its release, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of photos from the film and wrote a long note on Instagram. "One year since @vdwthefilm released. I’ve made life long friendships with these amazing women. Love you my veeres. Also @rheakapoor you broke the glass ceiling with a fucking hammer unapologetically. I love you and I’m so proud of you. Thank you @ektaravikapoor for being such a girl boss, you are an inspiration. @ghoshshashanka you always bring out the bestest in me.. can’t wait to do another amazing film with you. Love you all!" she wrote.

tabu photos

Tabu wished Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya by sharing an adorable photo on her social media account.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 From combined services to forest officer recruitment UPPSC cancels several exams till further notice
2 Matthew Vaughan wanted to introduce young Wolverine with X-Men: First Class follow-up
3 ‘Tank man’ photographer urges China to open up on Tiananmen