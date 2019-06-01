Have you seen these photos of Malaika Arora, Salman Khan and Bhumi Pednekar?

Genelia D'Souza shared an adorable photo with her younger son Rahyl on his birthday. Along with the photo, she wrote, "When you were born I was already in love with your brother and then you came about and I couldn’t understand how I could be as much in love with you too.. But I knew it was you.. You make people want to love you.. I know so many of your loved ones who believe you are their child or they are your parents and it gives me a sense of pride and gratitude to know you choose me...You are my blessing and I Love You... Happy Birthday Rahyl thank you for giving my life a purpose."