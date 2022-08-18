1 / 16

Malaika Arora launched her accessories brand in Mumbai last night and it called for a celebration. The actor was joined by her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora, and other family members. Malaika's close friends Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh attended the party. Scroll to see all photos.