Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and others Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kartik Aaryan, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ajay Devgn, Sanya Malhotra, and others were clicked by our shutterbug today. Our shutterbug caught Malaika Arora outside her gym. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonal Chauhan clicked at Olive Bar & Kitchen in Bandra. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha snapped at Farmer's Cafe in Bandra. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari visited Vishesh Films' office. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh launched Arjun Patiala song "Sachiya Mohabbatan". (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyank Sharma, Adah Sharma and others promoted The Holiday in Mumbai. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Ajay Devgn clicked at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Keith Sequeira and wife Rochelle Rao at the airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanya Malhotra snapped at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan spotted at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)