Celeb spotting: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and others

Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kartik Aaryan, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ajay Devgn, Sanya Malhotra, and others were clicked by our shutterbug today.

maliaka arora

Our shutterbug caught Malaika Arora outside her gym. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan clicked at Olive Bar & Kitchen in Bandra. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha snapped at Farmer's Cafe in Bandra. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari visited Vishesh Films' office. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh launched Arjun Patiala song "Sachiya Mohabbatan". (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Holiday

Priyank Sharma, Adah Sharma and others promoted The Holiday in Mumbai. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ajay devgn

Ajay Devgn clicked at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao

We spotted Keith Sequeira and wife Rochelle Rao at the airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra snapped at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan spotted at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

