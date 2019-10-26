Entertainment Gallery Malaika Arora, Kajol and Sophie Choudry at Mallika Bhatt’s Diwali bash Kajol, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and others attended Mallika Bhat's Diwali party on Friday in Mumbai. Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora made a stylish appearance at BFF Mallika Bhat's Diwali party in Mumbai on Friday. Joining them were Karan Johar, Kajol, Sophie Choudry, Poonam Damania and others. Before attending Mallika's party, several celebrities made it to Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali bash as well and celebrated the festival of lights. Scroll to see photos: (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amrita Arora clicked a photo with dear friend Poonam Damania as she rang in the festival of Diwali at Mallika Bhat's place. (Poonam Damania/Instagram) Malaika Arora who looked stunning in her shimmery skirt and crop top posted a photo featuring her "Phatakas".(Malaika Arora/Instagram) Costume designer Rick Roy shared a photo with Malaika and Amrita from Mallika Bhat's party. (Rick Roy/Instagram) Sophie Choudry shared a lovely click with the host of the party Mallika Bhat on her Instagram account. (Sophie Choudry/Instagram) Kajol opted for a blue saree for Mallika Bhat's Diwali bash. The actor recently shared that she has started working on her next film. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amrita Arora was photographed with husband Shakeel Ladak. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)