Malaika Arora’s Christmas photo dump features Arhaan Khan, Amrita Arora and other family members; Arjun Kapoor is missing
December 26, 2022 5:26:23 pm
Malaika Arora celebrated Christmas with her son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora and others at her parents’ home in Mumbai. Scroll to see all photos.
Malaika took to Instagram to share the inside pictures. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika Arora posed with her son Arhaan Khan. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Sharing the Christmas photo, Malaika said she missed Arjun Kapoor during the festivities. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Amrita Arora posed with her family. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
"Merry Christmas ❤️🎄🤗#xmasphotodump🎄🤶🏾🎅🏾🎁(we missed u @arjunkapoor )," wrote Malaika. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of himself and wrote, "Unwell reindeer this holiday season... 📸 - @malaikaaroraofficial #festiveseason #christmasmood (Don’t worry it’s not COVID)." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)
Malaika Arora also celebrated Christmas with her friends. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika Arora looked stunning as always during the Christmas celebrations. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)