18 / 22

Soon-to-be second-time mom Geeta Basra shared, "So during COVID times when there’s very little to no physical activity.. you can’t go anywhere, unsafe to go to gyms etc especially for expecting mothers, the one thing that has got me through this pregnancy is YOGA. It was something I practiced with my guru @rohitflowyoga even before being pregnant on a daily basis but during pregnancy with constant back aches and cramps yoga has surely given me relief in many ways. So for many expectant mothers out there looking for some form of exercise, this is something I truly recommend (even to those who are not pregnant). But please note any form of training and practice should ONLY be done under the supervision of a professional." (Photo: Geeta Basra/Instagram)