Entertainment Gallery Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York. The couple shared photos of the vacation on their respective social media accounts. Looks like Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are done with their New York vacation. On their last day in the city, the duo met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, roamed the streets of New York and had some good food. Malaika shared this click with the caption, "Thank u @neetu54 n Rishi uncle for such a warm n lovely evening ♥️#Nyc." (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Arjun Kapoor shared the photo with the caption, "It’s been a surreal holiday. Thank you New York till we meet again (& we shall)... #newyorklife #vacayvibes #streetart." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Malaika Arora commented on Arjun Kapoor's photo, "I make u look good." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shared boomerang videos featuring themselves jumping on the streets of New York. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram and Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Malaika Arora shared some photos of herself on Instagram. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seem to have had a gala time on this vacation. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram and Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Malaika Arora turned a muse for bae Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)