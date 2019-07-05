Toggle Menu Sections
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New Yorkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/malaika-arora-arjun-kapoor-meet-rishi-and-neetu-kapoor-in-new-york-5816523/

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York. The couple shared photos of the vacation on their respective social media accounts.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York

Looks like Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are done with their New York vacation. On their last day in the city, the duo met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, roamed the streets of New York and had some good food.

malaika, arjun, neetu, rishi

Malaika shared this click with the caption, "Thank u @neetu54 n Rishi uncle for such a warm n lovely evening ♥️#Nyc." (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

arjun photo

Arjun Kapoor shared the photo with the caption, "It’s been a surreal holiday. Thank you New York till we meet again (& we shall)... #newyorklife #vacayvibes #streetart." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

arjun photo

Malaika Arora commented on Arjun Kapoor's photo, "I make u look good." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

arjun, malaika jumping

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shared boomerang videos featuring themselves jumping on the streets of New York. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram and Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

malaika arora

Malaika Arora shared some photos of herself on Instagram. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

arjun malaika new york

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seem to have had a gala time on this vacation. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram and Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

malaika

Malaika Arora turned a muse for bae Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Surprising Peru is going for one last upset in the Copa America
2 Kerala Lottery Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 60 lakh!
3 Nusrat Jahan looks regal in wine-coloured lehenga at her wedding reception in Kolkata