Toggle Menu Sections
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Austria vacationhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/malaika-arora-arjun-kapoor-austria-vacation-5955699/

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Austria vacation

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took to their respective social media accounts to share photos from their on-going holiday in Austria.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Austria vacation

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are off for a vacation again. The rumoured couple of B-town have been in the headlines for a while now. This time they are holidaying in Austria. Scroll to see the latest photos.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

The couple took each other's photo against the same backdrop. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika

Malaika poses for the camera. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

malaika selfie

Malaika shared some sun-kissed selfies of herself on her Instagram story. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

arjun photo

Arjun also posted a selfie. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Arjun

Arjun shared this photo and wrote, "Colour or Black & White ??? Sometimes we need a bit of both... #bloodyphools #poser4life #weekendvibes #sideshotsaturday." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Arjun photo

Arjun seems to be in love with the location. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora vacation photo

Sharing this one, Malaika wrote, "I think am lost ...... in my thoughts 😂😂 #weekendmood #staringintothedistance." (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora 1

"Stop, reflect and be grateful 🙏.... #wednesdaymusings💜," wrote Malaika, sharing this click. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor photo

Arjun shared this image with a caption that read, "Stand still, take a moment, be grateful." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android