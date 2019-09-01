Entertainment Gallery Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Austria vacation Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took to their respective social media accounts to share photos from their on-going holiday in Austria. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are off for a vacation again. The rumoured couple of B-town have been in the headlines for a while now. This time they are holidaying in Austria. Scroll to see the latest photos. The couple took each other's photo against the same backdrop. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora/ Instagram) Malaika poses for the camera. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram) Malaika shared some sun-kissed selfies of herself on her Instagram story. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram) Arjun also posted a selfie. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram) Arjun shared this photo and wrote, "Colour or Black & White ??? Sometimes we need a bit of both... #bloodyphools #poser4life #weekendvibes #sideshotsaturday." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram) Arjun seems to be in love with the location. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram) Sharing this one, Malaika wrote, "I think am lost ...... in my thoughts 😂😂 #weekendmood #staringintothedistance." (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram) "Stop, reflect and be grateful 🙏.... #wednesdaymusings💜," wrote Malaika, sharing this click. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram) Arjun shared this image with a caption that read, "Stand still, take a moment, be grateful." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)