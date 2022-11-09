It is Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan's 20th birthday today. Mom Malaika shared a warm birthday wish for the young man. Scroll to see more photos. (Photo: Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan/Instagram)
2 / 9
Sharing some photos, Malaika wrote, "My baby boy is a grown up man today… but will always be my baby ❤️happy birthday my arhaan 🧿🎂🤗❤️#20yrsold #mamasboy💙." (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
3 / 9
Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan too wished Arhaan as she wrote in the comment section, "Happy birthday Handsome man ❤️lots of love ❤️." (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
4 / 9
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They have one son, Arhaan Khan. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
5 / 9
Malaika's sister Amrita Arora too wished the young boy on his big day. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
6 / 9
"This is 20 ❤️ My constant …Annoying AF but still love you the most ❤️ @iamarhaankhan !Happy birthday 🎂," posted aunt Amrita Arora. (Photo: Amrita Arora/Instagram)
7 / 9
In the past, dad Arbaaz Khan too has shared some photos of his boy on social media. (Photo: Arbaaz Khan/Instagram)
8 / 9
Arhaan is also close to Arbaaz Khan's brother and actor Salman Khan. (Photo: Arbaaz Khan/Instagram)
9 / 9
Arbaaz had recently opened up about co-parenting with his former wife Malaika and how he doesn't want his only son to suffer because his parents decided they weren't compatible together anymore. (Photo: Arbaaz Khan/Instagram)