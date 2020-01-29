Must Read
- In joint resolution, 5 groups of EU MPs slam CAA, NRC
- Explained: India’s imports of palm oil — dynamics of the trade with Malaysia
- India won’t take more than 10 days to make Pakistan bite dust: PM Narendra Modi
- In pics: Rehearsals in full swing for Beating Retreat ceremony
- Under-19 World Cup: Small-town boy Kartik Tyagi’s big leap
- ‘Today’s contemporary art is tomorrow’s modern’
Inside Mahesh Babu’s New York vacationPublished: January 29, 2020 4:11:35 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for 'anti-party' activities
- SportsRohit leads India to T20 series win over NZ after Super Over thriller
- EntertainmentRajinikanth on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Looking forward to the survival challenge
- TrendingA video of a priest in Kolkata being dragged to perform Saraswati Puja goes viral
- TrendingKerala fishermen praised for releasing endangered whale shark they had trapped
- SportsIndia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates
- SportsAce shuttler Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says it's a big day for her
- OpinionIf Pandits return to Kashmir, as they should, they may have to live in fear as their Sikh and Muslim brethren do
- Kunal Kamra barred on flights: What are the rules?
- LifestyleKatrina Kaif is quietly inviting summer in this ensemble; take a look
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A51 is now official: Here's how much it costs