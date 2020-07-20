- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- T cell immunity in recovered Covid and SARS patients
- Explained: Community transmission?
- Explained: What is Itolizumab, newly cleared for Covid?
- Inside Bhagalpur’s Covid ICU: Staff crunch, fearful families, stressed doctors
- Reduced crop, lockdown dip in demand make aloo the new pyaaz, tomato prices go up too
- Covid fatality rate drops below 2.5%; Gujarat and Maharashtra still a worry
- Delhi: Don’t open schools, parents tell minister
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar share adorable throwback photos on Sitara’s 8th birthdayPublished: July 20, 2020 3:35:03 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Gehlot targets Sachin Pilot: Knew that he was good for nothing
- Vikas Dubey killing: 'As a state, you have to uphold law', SC tells UP govt
- EntertainmentBandish Bandits trailer: When musical opposites attract
- EntertainmentPhone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter team up for horror-comedy
- TrendingCoimbatore goldsmith designs face mask with gold and silver threads, netizens baffled
- TrendingWatch: Leopard enters house in Nainital, kills family dog
- SportsEngland vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates
- Sports‘No training, can’t afford even milk’, young athletes run out of hope
- OpinionCongress fumbling, as in Rajasthan, could end up being catalyst for spurt of regional parties
- Andhra surges in Coronavirus case load, so does India
- LifestyleShakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan keeps it simple in Coimbatore cotton sari
- TechnologyVivo X50 Pro review: A flagship phone with gimbal-style camera