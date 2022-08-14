3 / 14

Rhea Kapoor shared this photo with her husband Karan Boolani and wrote, "Happy first anniversary to my husband. Our only pictures from the night we got engaged perfectly represent our relationship. Just you, me and literally whatever situation we find ourselves in. It’s all I need. I love you forever more. 13 New Years eves down, 113 more to go🦊🐶." (Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)