Mahesh Babu’s London trip turned out to be a Maharshi get together, see photos

Mahesh Babu is on a summer vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham and Sitara. The actor is in London with his family celebrating the success of his recent release Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu family

Mahesh Babu is on a summer vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham and Sitara. The actor is in London with his family celebrating the success of his recent release Maharshi. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu at World Cup match

Mahesh Babu's trip to London turned out to be a memorable one as he met Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally at The Oval during India vs Australia World Cup match. (Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu with son Gautham

Mahesh Babu had a spectacular time at the stadium with son Gautham, who seems to be a cricket fanatic. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Maharshi celebration

The actor, along with his family, later caught up with Vamshi and producer Dil Raju over a dinner in London. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

mahesh babu celebrates maharshi with family in London

Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo on Instagram, which she captioned as, "As u said apu ...whatta fab catch up!! As if no time had passed ♥️♥️ love friendships 😍😍😘 #traveldiaries #london" (Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu son Gautham and daughter Sithara

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Anil Ravipudi's directorial venture Sarileru Neekevvaru. (Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu in london

The film will release on Sankranthi 2020. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

