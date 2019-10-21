Maharashtra polls 2019: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and others vote

The voting process for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 is currently underway. People from all walks of life are coming to the polling booths in their areas to cast their ballot. Bollywood celebrities are also joining this festival of democracy. Stars like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Gulzar, Prem Chopra, Lara Dutta, Vatsal Sheth and others came to cast their votes. Polling for 288 constituencies across the state is being held today. The electoral process is expected to conclude by 6 pm. (Photo: APH/Varinder Chawla)