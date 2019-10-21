Toggle Menu Sections
Maharashtra polls 2019: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and others vote

Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Gulzar, Prem Chopra, Lara Dutta and others cast their votes in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019.

bollywood stars vote in maharashtra elections

The voting process for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 is currently underway. People from all walks of life are coming to the polling booths in their areas to cast their ballot. Bollywood celebrities are also joining this festival of democracy. Stars like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Gulzar, Prem Chopra, Lara Dutta, Vatsal Sheth and others came to cast their votes. Polling for 288 constituencies across the state is being held today. The electoral process is expected to conclude by 6 pm. (Photo: APH/Varinder Chawla)

aamir khan assembly elections

Aamir Khan comes out after casting his vote. (Photo: APH)

gulzar assembly elections

Legendary lyricist Gulzar casts his vote. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan assembly elections

Varun Dhawan was also seen at the polling booth. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi voted with his father Suresh Oberoi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit shows off her index finger after casting her vote. (Photo: APH)

Prem Chopra

Veteran actor Prem Chopra was also clicked after he had put in his vote. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta poses for the photographer after casting her vote. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mahesh Bhupathi lara dutta

Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta stopped to pose for our shutterbug. (Photo: APH)

Vatsal Sheth

Vatsal Sheth was also spotted at the polling booth. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

John Abraham

John Abraham tweeted this photo and captioned the photo, "Cast your vote !!!" (Photo: John Abraham/Twitter)

