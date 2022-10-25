Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Updated: October 25, 2022 4:47:42 pm
Madhuri Dixit Nene looked ethereal as she got ready for the upcoming episode of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She wore a green saree as she posed for the paparazzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Huma Qureshi struck a pose with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge and filmmaker Karan Johar as she promoted her upcoming film Double XL on the dance reality show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonakshi Sinha joined Huma Qureshi in promoting their film Double XL on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Maniesh Paul, the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, looked dapper as he stopped for the paparazzi before shooting the episode of the dance reality show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful as she stepped out for a reading session of Lust Stories 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ajay Devgn celebrated the festival of Diwali with his wife Kajol and sister-in-law Tanisha Mukherji. (Photo: Tanisha Mukerji/Instagram)
Varun Dhawan had a late Diwali wish for his fans on Instagram. He shared a picture of himself with wife Natasha Dalal and wrote, "Happy diwali 🪔 Rest today and then back to the hustle."