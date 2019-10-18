Entertainment Gallery Inside Madhuri Dixit’s Seychelles vacation to celebrate 20th wedding anniversary Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Shriram Nene celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in Seychelles. The Dhak Dhak girl shared photos from her vacation on social media. Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Sriram Nene celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on October 17. The couple is off to Seychelles for a vacation and the photos are being shared on Instagram by our Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak girl'. Scroll to see all the photos. "Soulmates forever @drneneofficial #20Years," wrote Madhuri with this photo. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram) Sharing a series of clicks, Madhuri wrote, "Happy anniversary @drneneofficial ❤ Here's to many more years of being in love & celebrating life!" (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram) Dr Nene shared this picture collage and wrote, "Have spent 20 years together living the dream. Have raised kids, brought down the house with laughter together, and built things for everyone. Looking forward to a lifetime with my soulmate, @madhuridixitnene and making the world a better place to live." (Photo: Dr Shriram Nene/ Instagram) Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene have been clicking quite a few selfies. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram) Seems like Dr Nene also turned into a photographer for his lovely wife. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram) On 17 October 1999, Madhuri married Shriram Madhav Nene. The couple has two sons, Arin and Ryan. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram) Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene make a lovely couple together. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)