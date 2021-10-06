PANDORA PAPERS
- Mumbai real estate major Hiranandani: Link to BVI, trust with $60 million in assets
- On Pandora Papers list: IRS officer and an ex-IT Chief Commissioner
- Pandora Papers: 3 offshore companies connect Swiss bank, top arbitrator and his wife, Gulf tycoon
- Pandora Papers: Antrix Diamonds defaults on bank loans, its owner sets up web of offshore companies
- Pandora Papers: Rosy Blue rejigged its offshore network after Panama expose
- Pandora Papers: HealthifyMe owner’s Singapore firm linked to former Putin aide’s fund
- Offshore footprint found in origins of IPL teams Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab
- Ex-chief of Military Intelligence and son set up firm in Seychelles; pegged inflow at $1 mn
- Pandora papers: Sri Lankan power couple piled up luxury homes, artworks and cash offshore as ruling family rose and rose
- Pandora Papers: Suspect foreign money flows into booming American tax havens on promise of eternal secrecy
- Family trust of Goa miner Timblo’s son, transactions under Singapore scanner
- Pandora Papers: How America’s biggest law firm drives global wealth into tax havens
- Owners of Radico Khaitan, manufacturer of IMFL, have their assets in offshore trusts
- Govt orders CBDT-led probe into Pandora, black money judges say action will be taken
- How Pramod Mittal ‘owed’ $1 bn to Pramod Mittal — and got his deal
- Family behind premier hospital in Delhi set up offshore firm with assets worth $35 mn
