Madhuri Dixit birthday: Rare photos of the Dhak Dhak girl

Madhuri Dixit has had a career every actor would yearn for. The Bollywood diva, who ruled the box office in the 1980s-1990s, is still a force to reckon with. Debuting at the age of 18 with Abodh (1984), she went on to taste her first success with Tezaab (1988). Madhuri later delivered blockbusters like Ram Lakhan, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas. The actor was recently seen in Karan Johar's Kalank. As Madhuri turns 52 today, here are some photos from Express Archives, that chronicle her glamorous and successful life.