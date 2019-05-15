Madhuri Dixit birthday: Rare photos of the Dhak Dhak girl

Toggle Menu Sections
Madhuri Dixit is one of the most successful female stars of Indian cinema. The diva, who has remained active for the past three decades, turns 52 today. On her birthday, here are some throwback photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl.

Madhuri Dixit has had a career every actor would yearn for. The Bollywood diva, who ruled the box office in the 1980s-1990s, is still a force to reckon with. Debuting at the age of 18 with Abodh (1984), she went on to taste her first success with Tezaab (1988). Madhuri later delivered blockbusters like Ram Lakhan, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas. The actor was recently seen in Karan Johar's Kalank. As Madhuri turns 52 today, here are some photos from Express Archives, that chronicle her glamorous and successful life.

Madhuri Dixit with Sharmila Tagore, Shashi Kapoor and Meenakshi Sheshadri in Swati (1986). (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit and Rekha in a click from 1997. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor along with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on the sets of a film. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit with the cast of Ram Lakhan - Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Jackie Shroff. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan have collaborated on several songs. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla were once considered arch-rivals. (Photo: Express Archives)

Subhash Ghai briefing Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt on the sets of Khalnayak. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit in conversation with Hollywood director Manoj Night Shyamalan during the Padma Awards in 2008. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit with Ustad Zakir Hussain and Pandit Birju Maharaj at an event organised by Anant Vaze Cultural Academy. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Inder Kumar at an event. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit at a charity match organised in October 1996. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit with Dolly Ahluwalia, Nadeem-Shravan, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Kapoor on the sets of a film. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit with Lata Mangeshkar at an event. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Gaja Gamini, which was directed by painter MF Hussain. Hussain considered Madhuri as his muse. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit and Samkan Khan on the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The film got Madhuri a Best Actress Filmfare Award in 1995. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit at the mahurat of Hum Tum Aur Woh along with Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Shriram Madhav Nene, a US-based cardiovascular surgeon. The couple has two sons - Arin and Rayaan. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit with Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. Also seen is Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit, Asha Bhosle and Shobha De at a book launch in 2012. (Photo: Express Archives)

Madhuri Dixit flanked by husband Sriram Nene and actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Express Archives)

