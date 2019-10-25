Entertainment Gallery Made In China screening: Nushrat Bharucha, Ileana D’Cruz and others watch Rajkummar-Mouni film Nushrat Bharucha, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjun Bijlani, Patralekha, Karan Tacker and Aamna Sharif among others attended the screening of Made In China in Mumbai. The makers of Made In China organised a special screening of the movie for the film fraternity in Mumbai on Thursday. In attendance was the lead cast of the movie including Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani and celebrities like Nushrat Bharucha, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjun Bijlani, Patralekha, Karan Tacker and Aamna Sharif among others. Scroll to see the photos. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani struck a pose at the screening of their film Made In China. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy looked chic as she arrived for her film's screening in Mumbai on Thursday.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Boman Irani and Rajkummar Rao gave each other a warm hug as they met on the red carpet of Made In China's screening.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nushrat Bharucha looked gorgeous in her red ensemble as she arrived to watch Made In China. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) We also spotted Ileana D'Cruz at the screening of Made In China. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Aamna Sharif looked lovely at the screening of Made In China. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Choreographer-dancer Shakti Mohan came along with her sisters Mukti and Neeti at the screening of Made In China. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mandira Bedi at the screening of Made In China. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) TV actors and host, Karan Tacker and Arjun Bijlani were spotted at the red carpet of Made In China's screening.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)