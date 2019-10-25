Made In China screening: Nushrat Bharucha, Ileana D’Cruz and others watch Rajkummar-Mouni film

The makers of Made In China organised a special screening of the movie for the film fraternity in Mumbai on Thursday. In attendance was the lead cast of the movie including Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani and celebrities like Nushrat Bharucha, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjun Bijlani, Patralekha, Karan Tacker and Aamna Sharif among others. Scroll to see the photos. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)