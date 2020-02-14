1 / 12

The makers of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal held a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Apart from the cast of the movie, Yami Gautam, Rakul Preet Singh, Aparshakti Khurrana, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda among others attended the screening. Scroll to see photos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )