- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Ahmedabad: AMC denotifies four pvt Covid hospitals
- Covid backdrop, own make-up, face shields in TV scripts
- What sold or didn’t in lockdown: Bread, jam up, ice-cream down
- New Research: Study links long-time cancer with risk of severe Covid-19
- Many elderly who got home treatment reaching hospitals too late: Andhra officials
- Bihar: Migrants not behind latest surge, hints data
Lootcase posters: Kunal Kemmu starrer is all about the ‘laal rang ki peti’Published: July 24, 2020 3:58:02 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Gehlot meets Guv, Congress MLAs sit on protest inside Raj Bhawan premises demanding Assembly session
- Andhra leads as India inches towards 50,000 daily cases
- EntertainmentRhea on Sushant's Dil Bechara release: It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you
- EntertainmentSanjana remembers Sushant: Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown
- TrendingCOVID-19 patients sing and dance at Assam quarantine centre, netizens cheer them on
- TrendingMeet the photographer whose shot of black panther-leopard couple is going viral
- SportsLIVE | ENG vs WI, 3rd Test Day 1
- SportsAnderson-Broad-Archer: England's deadly pace trio for third Test
- OpinionResults of sero-prevalence survey offer hope. Next phase needs less fear, better governance
- Why has the auditing regulator cracked down on Deloitte India's former head?
- LifestyleIndian Matchmaking: Why I have finally decided to go for arranged marriage
- TechnologyWe review Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 9