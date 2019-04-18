Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Tamil film stars cast their ballot

Tamil Nadu is among the several states that went to polls on Thursday, in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. And among the several Kollywood stars who cast their ballot were actors like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay, Trisha, Kamal Haasan and Khushboo. While many were caught by shutterbugs at polling booths, several other celebrities took to social media to share pictures of their inked fingers. They also asked other citizens to cast their vote. Scroll on to see who all cast their ballot on Thursday.