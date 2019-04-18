Toggle Menu Sections
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Tamil film stars cast their ballothttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/lok-sabha-elections-2019-tamil-film-stars-vote-rajinikanth-kamal-haasan-5682137/

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Tamil film stars cast their ballot

Several Kollywood stars cast their vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

rajinikanth suriya kamal haasan vote

Tamil Nadu is among the several states that went to polls on Thursday, in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. And among the several Kollywood stars who cast their ballot were actors like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay, Trisha, Kamal Haasan and Khushboo. While many were caught by shutterbugs at polling booths, several other celebrities took to social media to share pictures of their inked fingers. They also asked other citizens to cast their vote. Scroll on to see who all cast their ballot on Thursday.

Rajinikanth family Latha Soundarya elections photos

Superstar Rajinikanth was among the early voters. Thalaivar's wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Soundarya also cast their ballot.

Kamal Haasan Shruti from voting photos

Kamal Haasan arrived with his daughter Shruti Haasan. Queuing up outside the booth, the two stars were all smiles.

Dhanush after voting photos

Producer-actor Dhanush also cast his vote.

Karthi Ranjani Suriya Jyothika voting photos

While Karthi arrived with his wife Ranjini Chinnaswamy, power couple Suriya and Jyothika shared a click on Twitter.

Khushboo Meena tamil nadu elections

Khushboo and Meena flaunted their inked fingers after voting.

Ajith Kumar Vijay vote in tamil nadu

Ajith Kumar and Vijay exercised their right to vote.

Regina Cassandra Trisha vote photos

Regina Cassandra and Trisha were among the female stars who voted on Thursday.

AR Rahman Sathyaraj photos voting

Music maestro AR Rahman tweeted a picture of his inked finger. Baahubali star Sathyaraj addressed the media after voting.

Siddharth Nasser Bobby Simha voting selfies

Actors Siddharth, Nasser and Bobby Simha clicked a selfie on voting day.

S Ve Shekher elections

Actor-politician S Ve Shekher with his family.

Vijay Sethupathi Vasanth Ravi Sivakarthikeyan elections

Vijay Sethupathi, Vasanth Ravi and Sivakarthikeyan were clicked at the polling booth.

Gautham Karthik Shirish Srikanth election photos

Gautham Karthik and Shirish cast their votes. Actor Srikanth came with wife Vandana.

Gaurav Narayanan Udhayanidhi Stalin tamil nadu elections

Gaurav Narayanan and Udhayanidhi Stalin exercised their right to vote.

Vijay Antony Santhosh Narayanan Sridhar voting

Music composers Vijay Antony and Santhosh Narayanan, and choreographer Sridhar also cast their vote today.

Vijayakanth and wife Premalatha elections

Actor-politician Vijayakanth and wife Premalatha outside the polling booth.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 50-inch collaborative PC launched, price starts at $8,999
2 Sri Lanka World Cup squad: Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella miss out, Angelo Mathews included
3 Misa Bharti: I see Rahul Gandhi as future prime minister