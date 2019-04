Bollywood celebrities came out in large numbers to vote on Monday. 71 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states are voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar and Pankaj Tripathi among others cast their ballot. Scroll on to see all the tinseltown stars who exercised their right to vote.