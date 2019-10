Lisa also shares while being fit is important, there is a need to understand that in pregnancy, the body will go through changes. She wrote, "My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I’m only going to get bigger 🤪 Ok, with that in mind , let’s do it. #healthynotskinny"(Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)