Arjun Bijlani has been married to Neha Swami for over six years now. The couple tied the knot on May 20, 2013, after dating each other for eight years. Neha, who is a model by profession, met the Naagin actor at a friend's party. While cupid struck Arjun soon, Neha took her time in professing her love for the actor. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2015.