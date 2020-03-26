2 / 10

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been married for close to seven years. The two used to work out at the same gym and Reddy was attracted to her from the start. He once met her outside a pub and startled Hassanandani with his corny lines. Reddy continued to woo her through messages on social media, not knowing that she was a popular TV star. The two met again through common friends, and seeing what a through gentleman Reddy was, Anita too fell for him. After a few initial dates, the couple was sure they wanted to stay together. Making their first public appearance, Anita and Rohit participated in Nach Baliye 9 and ended up as the first runner-up.