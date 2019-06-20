Entertainment Gallery Launch of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Raju Gari Gadhi 3 Directed by Ohmkar, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ashwin Babu, Urvashi, Ali, Brahmaji, Prabhas Sreenu, Hari Teja and Ajay Ghosh. Raju Gari Gadhi 3 was launched on Thursday with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The Ohmkar directorial stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Ashwin Babu. While producer Dil Raju sounded the clapboard for the first shot, Star Maa business head Alok Jain switched on the camera. The makers have roped in Mickey J Meyer to score the music for this horror comedy. Raju Gari Gadhi 3 also stars Urvashi, Ali, Brahmaji, Prabhas Sreenu, Hari Teja and Ajay Ghosh. The regular shoot will commence from Friday in Hyderabad. Production house Oak Entertainments is bankrolling Raaju Gari Gadhi 3. On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen as princess Lakshmi in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She also has That is Mahalakshmi in her kitty.