Lata Mangeshkar’s 93rd birthday anniversary: Rare photos of India’s ‘nightingale’
September 28, 2022 2:52:31 pm
Today would have been Lata Mangeshkar's 93rd birthday if she was alive. The legendary singer passed away on February 6 this year. On her birth anniversary, we bring to you some rare photos of hers.
"Queen of Melody", "Nightingale of India", and "Voice of the Millennium", Lata has been given many titles by her legions of admirers.
Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929 to a Marathi musician and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar.
She began her career at the age of 13.
Lata Mangeshkar sang a Marathi song "Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari" for Kiti Hasaal (1942). Later, the actor moved to Mumbai in 1945.
Lata Mangeshkar's first success was with her song "Aayega Aanewaala" in 1949's film Mahal.
Lata Mangeshkar had sung in Marathi and Hindi and she also tried her hand at other languages such as Sinhalese, Tamil, Bengali and more.
There is a long list of Lata Mangeshkar's songs that remain popular till date. "Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya", "Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha", "Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh," "Aye Mere Watan Ke logo", and "Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil" are just a few on the list.
Lata Mangeshkar won several awards and honours, including Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Legion of Honour, among more.
Lata Mangeshkar will be always considered one of the greatest and most influential singers of India.