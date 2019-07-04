Entertainment Gallery Lara Dutta visits Game of Thrones destination Dubrovnik Lara Dutta is holidaying in Croatia and she shared some photos from the city of Dubrovnik where Game of Thrones was shot. The actor also visited Florence and Pisa during her visit to Italy. Lara Dutta is on a vacation with her family. She took to Instagram to share photos from Dubrovnik, Croatia, where HBO show Game of Thrones has been shot. The actor called it an 'absolute thrill'. (Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram) Lara Dutta's caption read, "For a huge #GOT fan like me this @airbnb #got experience in Dubrovnik was the ultimate high! From Cersei’s walk of shame to the battle of black water bay, to the purple wedding and the murder of King Joffrey, it was an absolute thrill to see all the locations the show was filmed at." (Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram) The iconic locations of Game of Thrones have become a tourist attraction for people from all over the world and Lara was thrilled to be there with her family. (Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram) Lara Dutta also shared a photo of her daughter sitting atop the Iron Throne. She shared, "My queen of ALL kingdoms!!! 🥰. Day spent at kings landings AKA Dubrovnik! STUNNING!!! #summer2019 #famjam #holidays" (Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram) Before arriving in Dubrovnik, the actor was holidaying in Florence, Italy. (Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram) She shared, "Outside our @airbnb home in Florence. Some places have SO much character, it’s a blessing to be able to experience them!! My fifth time in Florence and I’m still as blown away as I was the very first time! 😍😍." (Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram) Lara Dutta also shared photos from Pisa at the Leaning Tower of Pisa where she posed with the iconic monument. (Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)