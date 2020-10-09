1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 39, Zee TV daily Kundali Bhagya is the most-watched Indian television show. Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa also managed to hold on to the second slot. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the third position. The sitcom has been focussing on coronavirus in its current storyline. It's followed by Kumkum Bhagya and reality show India's Best Dancer.



Coming to channels, Star Plus is the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors, Sony TV and Zee TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s