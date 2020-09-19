1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 36, Kundali Bhagya continues to be the most-watched Indian television show. It is followed by Anupamaa, India's Best Dancer, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kumkum Bhagya.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continues to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Star Utsav, SAB TV, Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s