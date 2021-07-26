13 / 14

Nupur shared in an interview with News 18, “I understand Kriti and I are sisters but we both have different thought processes and definitely different journeys. What happens is that a lot of people compare you and talk about nepotism and then they are the ones who keep pushing you to have the same journey and when you have the same journey then they tell you, ‘Arrey ye toh same hi kar rahi hai. Ye toh nepotism hai.’ My point is to let that person take their own journey." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)