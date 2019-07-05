Toggle Menu Sections
Kriti Sanon and her friends are exploring Zambia

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, is in Zambia.

Goa, Maldives and now Zambia, Kriti Sanon is making the most of her time away from film sets. Kriti, along with her besties, shared clicks of their Zambia vacation on Instagram. Scroll to see photos.

Kriti shared this photo from inside the flight and wrote, "And oh! She sparkled again. Brighter than ever, As she finally found herself. Fearlessly alive, Smiling at her destiny. Maybe it was all a plan, A stroke of serendipity!-Kriti #PoeticSoul #NoFilter." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon shared this photo with the caption, "Victoria Falls #Zambia." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon enjoyed the view. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Sharing this photo, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Zambiaaaaa @sukritigrover @adrianjacobsofficial @the.mad.hair.scientist @monajoshi." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon all smiles with her buddies. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover accompanied Kriti Sanon. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon is giving us major travel goals. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on July 26. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon also has Housefull 4 and Panipat in her kitty. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

