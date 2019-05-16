Toggle Menu Sections
Kriti Sanon enjoys mini vacation in Turkeyhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/kriti-sanon-turkey-trip-vacation-5730943/

Kriti Sanon enjoys mini vacation in Turkey

Here are some clicks from Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's latest trip to Antalya in Turkey.

kriti Sanon Turkey vacation photos

Kriti Sanon is busy with multiple projects - Panipat, Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4. However, the actor recently took from a break and headed to Goa and Turkey with her friends. Here are some clicks from Kriti's latest trip to Antalya in Turkey. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

kriti Sanon Turkey vacation photos

Sharing this click, Kriti Sanon wrote, "And I found my date for the trip! 😌😜Meet Nero! Lazy like me, loves cuddles & has the purest hazel eyes that just need Love! 😉💙 @vishakhawadhwani #Antalya #Turkey." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

kriti Sanon Turkey vacation photos

Kriti Sanon and her friend had a good time with the dog. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

kriti Sanon Turkey vacation photos

Sharing this picture, she wrote, "I love you too.. 💙💙 #Nero #Antalya #TurkeyTravel." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

kriti Sanon Turkey vacation photos

Kriti also shared a selfie and wrote, "With baby @ayeshoe in #Antalya 😜😂 @vishakhawadhwani u r too cute!😘💙." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

kriti Sanon Turkey vacation photos

Kriti Sanon looked radiant in her vacation photos. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

kriti Sanon Turkey vacation photos

The white beach of Antalya also looked amazing in the photos shared by Kriti Sanon. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

kriti Sanon Turkey vacation photos

Looks like Kriti Sanon's Turkey vacation was all about fun. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

kriti Sanon Turkey vacation photos

Kriti Sanon shared this picture in her Instagram story as she is 'back home' from her mini vacation. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Results declared @wbresults.nic.in
2 Our growth strategy remains unchanged: IndiGo CEO after reported disagreement between promoters
3 ICC World Cup 2019: ECB redesigns fans' scorecard anticipating 500-run totals