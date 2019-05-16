Entertainment Gallery Kriti Sanon enjoys mini vacation in Turkey Here are some clicks from Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's latest trip to Antalya in Turkey. Kriti Sanon is busy with multiple projects - Panipat, Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4. However, the actor recently took from a break and headed to Goa and Turkey with her friends. Here are some clicks from Kriti's latest trip to Antalya in Turkey. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Sharing this click, Kriti Sanon wrote, "And I found my date for the trip! 😌😜Meet Nero! Lazy like me, loves cuddles & has the purest hazel eyes that just need Love! 😉💙 @vishakhawadhwani #Antalya #Turkey." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Kriti Sanon and her friend had a good time with the dog. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Sharing this picture, she wrote, "I love you too.. 💙💙 #Nero #Antalya #TurkeyTravel." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Kriti also shared a selfie and wrote, "With baby @ayeshoe in #Antalya 😜😂 @vishakhawadhwani u r too cute!😘💙." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Kriti Sanon looked radiant in her vacation photos. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram) The white beach of Antalya also looked amazing in the photos shared by Kriti Sanon. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Looks like Kriti Sanon's Turkey vacation was all about fun. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram) Kriti Sanon shared this picture in her Instagram story as she is 'back home' from her mini vacation. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)