Kriti Sanon is ‘vibing’ with her tribe in the Maldives

Kriti Sanon and her friends are having a great time in the Maldives. The actor has been sharing photos on her Instagram account.

Kriti Sanon and her friends are in the Maldives. The photos from their trip will surely make you miss your gang. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Vibing with my tribe!" (Photo: Sukriti Kakar/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon also shared a video of herself and her friends riding a bicycle. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

In one of the photos, Kriti Sanon is captured staring at the moon. "I’m such a “look at the moon” kinda person..And when its a full moon night, i can just stare and stare for hours! what a beautiful night this is...!" she wrote as the photo caption. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon also celebrated 22 million followers on Instagram. She wrote, "22Million love makes me blush like this. Lots of love back to you all!❤️" (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon will be back in Mumbai soon to launch the trailer of her next film Arjun Patiala. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

