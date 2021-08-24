Must Read
- Union minister Narayan Rane arrested for his remark against Maharashtra CM
- On birthday, 1-year-old falls to death from Noida high rise
- Explained: Glitches in tax portal, and what is being done
- G23 leaders lash out at Mallikarjun Kharge for saying don’t destroy party
- Lost all hope after President Ashraf Ghani fled: Afghan MP Anarkali Kaur Honaryar
- Redrawing J&K poll map: Act says EC’s job, Law Ministry says Delimitation panel’s
- Explained: Why the Delta variant spreads more rapidly than other Covid-19 strains
- Mali, Sidhu aide who riled Capt, served both him, Badal; faced terror case once
- Tom Cruise dines at Asha Bhosle's restaurant, orders chicken tikka masala with 'extra spices'
- Delhi's new smog tower: the technology, the impact, the evidence
Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan: 15 photos you should not miss todayAugust 24, 2021 4:30:35 pm
Best of Express
- After Merkel, PM Modi speaks to Putin over Afghanistan situation
- Why Delta variant spreads more rapidly than other Covid-19 strains
- EntertainmentSpider-Man No Way Home trailer: Tom Holland fights multiverse villains in thrilling ride, there's a surprise in the end
- EntertainmentVirat Kohli holds Anushka Sharma close as couple poses after hearty Onam lunch, see photos and video
- TrendingWashington Post columnist disses Indian food as 'based entirely on one spice', Padma Lakshmi leads online clapback
- Trending'Our very own 007s': Mumbai Police's band wows all with James Bond theme performance
- SportsIND vs ENG 3rd Test: England's game of thorns
- Explained: Was Bumrah breaking any rule by bowling short to Anderson?
- OpinionIt is Pakistan’s moment of triumph in Afghanistan, but India must bet on patience
- The longstanding Rane-Uddhav feud, explained
- LifestyleDo you feel drowsy after eating rice? This is why
- TechnologyPlanning to buy an iPhone or Apple Watch? You should probably wait till next month