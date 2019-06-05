Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/kriti-sanon-kartik-aaryan-rakul-preet-5767040/

Celeb spotting: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet and others

Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Imran Khan and a few others were clicked by our photographer in Mumbai today.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza celebrated World Environment Day. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon spotted post a salon session. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in his all-black look. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khattar clicked in Juhu. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor snapped outside her gym. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh clicked on her way to the gym. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Our shutterbug snapped Malaika Arora post her yoga session. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Imran Khan

Imran Khan also made a rare outing to the gym. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan snapped at the Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 From JP Tea Stall to Vice Chancellor’s garden: Places to hangout with friends in DU’s North Campus
2 Modi govt forms two cabinet committees to bolster employment, economic growth
3 Assam police to host first of its kind officer-constable meet 