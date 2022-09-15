Kriti Sanon celebrates Filmfare win with family and friends in France
September 15, 2022 10:29:40 am
Kriti Sanon recently bagged the Best Actor (Female) trophy at Filmfare Awards 2022. To celebrate the win, the actor took off to France for a vacation with her family and close friends. Scroll to see some photos from the holiday.
Kriti is accompanied by parents, sister Nupur Sanon and her besties Aasif Ahmed, Adrian Jacobs and Stebin Ben on the holiday. Ace designer Manish Malhotra also joined the gang. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Kriti Sanon turned into a photographer for her parents. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
"Dear Monaco, You’re a pretty woman !! 😍❤️," wrote Kriti with the photo. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
The gang posed for a happy click. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
From Disney Land to the Eiffel Tower, Kriti has been visiting it all. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Kriti's mom Geeta Sanon also shared this click from the 'Family time ❤️❤️❤️❤️👨👩👧👧'. (Photo: Geeta Sanon/Instagram
Sharing an Instagram reel, Kriti's mom wrote, "Family time is the best time🥰❤️🧿👨👩👧👧." (Photo: Geeta Sanon/Instagram)
Nupur Sanon shared this photo and wrote, "Just a boho girl roaming all over the world (bit by bit) ! 🧿🫶." (Photo: Nupur Sanon/Instagram)
"You can’t walk with us! 😜👭🏻," wrote Nupur sharing the video. (Photo: Nupur Sanon/Instagram)