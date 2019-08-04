On Kishore Kumar’s 90th birth anniversary, rare photos of the legendary singer

Legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar would have been 90 today. Born Abhas Kumar Ganguly, Kishore Kumar distinguished himself from his peers by his sheer versatility in his singing. He could sing in any genre he was given, whether it be a sombre-toned song about unrequited love, a peppy track about the journey of life, romantic numbers and so on. Let's take a look at a few rare pictures of the singer.