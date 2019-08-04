Entertainment Gallery On Kishore Kumar’s 90th birth anniversary, rare photos of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar distinguished himself from his peers by his sheer versatility in his singing. On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at a few rare pictures of the legendary singer. Legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar would have been 90 today. Born Abhas Kumar Ganguly, Kishore Kumar distinguished himself from his peers by his sheer versatility in his singing. He could sing in any genre he was given, whether it be a sombre-toned song about unrequited love, a peppy track about the journey of life, romantic numbers and so on. Let's take a look at a few rare pictures of the singer. Kishore Kumar was also a talented actor. Here he is in a still from Padosan. (Photo: Express archive) Kishore Kumar was married to actor Madhubala for 9 years but their marriage remained troubled due to the disapproval of Kumar's family towards Madhubala. Their marriage ended with Madhubala's death in 1969. (Photo: Express archive) Like other singers of his generation, his voice was influenced by KL Saigal, and he imitated his style of singing in the early years of his career. (Photo: Express archive) Kishore Kumar with Lata Mangeshkar. The duo collaborated on a number of songs. (Photo: Express archive) Kishore Kumar's career spanned four decades. (Photo: Express archive) His last film, Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein, which he directed, was released posthumously. He died in 1987 at the age of 90. (Photo: Express archive) Kishore Kumar with Dev Anand. (Photo: Express archive) Kishore Kumar won eight Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and holds the record for winning the most Filmfare Awards in that category. (Photo: Express archive)