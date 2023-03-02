Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
March 2, 2023 16:49 IST
March 2, 2023 16:49 IST
1 / 7
Kiara Advani's stylist Amit Thakur shared the photo and wrote, "Created this big textured flowy hair for our beautiful bride #kiaraadvani for an unforgettable sangeet night ❤️." (Photo: Amit Thakur/Instagram)
2 / 7
Sara Ali Khan and director Homi Adajani took us inside their 'shoot life'. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
3 / 7
Karisma Kapoor captioned the photo, "Take the stairs, you never know where it will lead 🐾#thursdaze." (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
4 / 7
Sharing the picture, Malaika Arora wrote, "Ok I can’t keep calm, today is my Momsy’s birthday 🍾💃…. Love you to the moon n back mom. ❤️❤️❤️ @joycearora #happy70th." (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
5 / 7
Amrita Arora shared a childhood photo of her sister Malaika Arora. (Photo: Amrita Arora/Instagram)
6 / 7
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan shared a photo with Roadies fame Raghu-Rajiv and Rannvijay Singha and wrote, "Only love n laughter around these 3! ❤️😬 #intruderbychoice 💁🏻♀️ #whatscooking #netflixindia." (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)
7 / 7
Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)